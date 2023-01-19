Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 2.4% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $25,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $222.98 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.64 and a 52 week high of $297.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.07 and its 200 day moving average is $229.78.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.