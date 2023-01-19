ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Lowered to $148.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $155.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.84% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on COP. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.86.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $118.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.35. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COP. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,680,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

