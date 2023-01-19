Continuum Finance Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $122.75 Million (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded down 15.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Continuum Finance has a total market capitalization of $122.75 million and approximately $865.00 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded 84.3% lower against the dollar. One Continuum Finance token can now be bought for about $0.0483 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Continuum Finance Profile

Continuum Finance launched on December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Continuum Finance’s official website is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

