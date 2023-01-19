Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CRBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.82.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

Corebridge Financial stock opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Corebridge Financial has a 1-year low of $18.81 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.94.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%.

Insider Activity at Corebridge Financial

In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $687,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,705.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter worth $295,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter worth $4,923,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter worth $1,012,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter worth $1,257,305,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the third quarter worth $29,535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.