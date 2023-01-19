Coro Mining (TSE:COP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.24

Coro Mining Corp (TSE:COP – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.24 and traded as high as C$1.75. Coro Mining shares last traded at C$1.50, with a volume of 84,487 shares traded.

Coro Mining Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.24. The firm has a market cap of C$2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Coro Mining Company Profile

Coro Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of mineral properties and projects located in Latin America. It explores for copper, iron ore, gold, and other base and precious metals. The company principally holds 51% interests in Marimaca copper oxide project located in the Antofagasta Region of northern Chile.

