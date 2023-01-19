Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Buys New Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $46,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:CNO opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.13.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $905.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.80 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 12.76%. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 14.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

About CNO Financial Group

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.