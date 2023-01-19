Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Makes New $114,000 Investment in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Skyline Champion by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,513 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Skyline Champion in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the first quarter worth $496,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 41,823 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total value of $2,319,503.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,287,500.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 41,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $2,319,503.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,500.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael B. Berman sold 5,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $291,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,217.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,109 shares of company stock worth $2,699,241. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

Shares of SKY opened at $56.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.71. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12 month low of $43.04 and a 12 month high of $81.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.85.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.75. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $806.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of Skyline Champion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Skyline Champion from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

