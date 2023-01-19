Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Sells 12,653 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC decreased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,653 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYA. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLYA. Citigroup upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.25 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of PLYA opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 8.66%. Research analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Playa Hotels & Resorts

In related news, COO Gregory Maliassas sold 5,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $32,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 9,176 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $58,359.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 424,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,230.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory Maliassas sold 5,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $32,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 252,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,087 shares of company stock worth $652,856. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 19, 2022, it owned a portfolio of 23 resorts with 8,595 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

