Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Takes Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the third quarter worth about $1,357,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 11.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 93,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,620,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter worth $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RYAN shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Ryan Specialty to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

In other news, Director Michael D. Ohalleran purchased 11,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.71 per share, for a total transaction of $396,092.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 564,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,020,125.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Michael D. Ohalleran bought 11,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.71 per share, with a total value of $396,092.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 564,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,020,125.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Michael D. Ohalleran acquired 7,724 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.62 per share, with a total value of $267,404.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 581,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,147,178.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,044,848 shares of company stock valued at $39,211,853. 54.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock opened at $42.88 on Thursday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 93.22 and a beta of 0.50.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.46 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 47.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.