Covenant Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,066,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 1,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMG. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens reduced their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,812.33.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,503.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,754.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,484.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,515.73.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.11 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 9.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

