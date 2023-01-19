Covenant Asset Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Covenant Asset Management LLC lessened its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 7.2% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 20.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1,055.7% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 25.0% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.9% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 944 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total value of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock worth $44,060,191 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $8.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $738.55. 1,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,490. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $846.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $723.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $669.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 57.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a report on Sunday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $738.80.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

