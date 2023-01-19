Covenant Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Covenant Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the period. Synopsys makes up approximately 1.1% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Synopsys by 2.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,443,714,000 after purchasing an additional 97,797 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 6.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,176,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $661,080,000 after buying an additional 139,678 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 9.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,294,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,243,000 after buying an additional 107,868 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 48.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,081,000 after buying an additional 353,668 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 119.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,292,000 after buying an additional 511,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $335.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.08. The stock has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.55.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

