Covenant Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,408 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the quarter. United Therapeutics accounts for about 0.9% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $525,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 91.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,573,000. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Therapeutics Price Performance

In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.57, for a total value of $77,885.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,762.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.57, for a total value of $77,885.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,762.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $2,084,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $33,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 193,390 shares of company stock worth $51,211,215 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $259.56 on Thursday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52 week low of $158.38 and a 52 week high of $283.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.68.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. The firm had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.92 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 16.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

