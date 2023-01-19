Cowen Inc. – 7.75% Senior Notes (NASDAQ:COWNL) Short Interest Up 200.0% in December

Cowen Inc. – 7.75% Senior Notes (NASDAQ:COWNL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cowen Inc. – 7.75% Senior Notes Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of COWNL stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.21. The stock had a trading volume of 7,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,770. Cowen Inc. – 7.75% Senior Notes has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $27.15.

