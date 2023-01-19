Critical Comparison: biote (NASDAQ:BTMD) versus Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Rating) and Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

biote has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tilray has a beta of 2.67, indicating that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.8% of biote shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of Tilray shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of biote shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Tilray shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score biote 0 0 4 0 3.00 Tilray 2 5 2 0 2.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for biote and Tilray, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

biote presently has a consensus target price of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 169.03%. Tilray has a consensus target price of $5.08, indicating a potential upside of 72.03%. Given biote’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe biote is more favorable than Tilray.

Profitability

This table compares biote and Tilray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets biote N/A -20.05% 5.99% Tilray -89.96% -5.10% -4.14%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares biote and Tilray’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio biote N/A N/A $11.11 million N/A N/A Tilray $628.37 million 2.89 -$476.80 million ($1.05) -2.81

biote has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tilray.

Summary

biote beats Tilray on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements. It also sells Biote-branded dietary supplements; and sterile pellet insertion kits for men and women. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, Texas.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

