Croda International (LON:CRDA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $70.48

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 70.48 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 6,926 ($84.51), with a volume of 110337 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7,072 ($86.30).

Croda International Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10. The firm has a market cap of £9.66 billion and a PE ratio of 1,392.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,828.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 6,807.72.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

