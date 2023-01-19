Cronos Price Tops $0.0725 on Major Exchanges (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for $0.0725 or 0.00000347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 12% against the dollar. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.83 billion and $26.65 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00076718 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00056901 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00009972 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00023895 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004914 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000199 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

