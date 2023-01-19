CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 1.7% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,916,000 after buying an additional 1,597,116 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after buying an additional 945,703 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after buying an additional 748,332 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,534,000 after buying an additional 693,499 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 384.0% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 850,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,321,000 after buying an additional 674,603 shares during the period. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.40. 38,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,775,166. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $242.00.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.65 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet cut CrowdStrike from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.68.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,543,562.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218 in the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

