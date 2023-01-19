Crypto Snack (SNACK) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $348,699.56

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 19th. During the last week, Crypto Snack has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Crypto Snack token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. Crypto Snack has a market cap of $75.40 million and $348,699.56 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00426750 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,257.07 or 0.29954732 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.77 or 0.00764873 BTC.

About Crypto Snack

Crypto Snack launched on May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Snack’s official website is www.cryptosnacks.org.

Crypto Snack Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Snack directly using U.S. dollars.

