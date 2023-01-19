CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Raymond James

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CSX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Vertical Research raised shares of CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. CSX has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average is $30.73. The company has a market cap of $67.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSX

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

