Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 75,893 Shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) by 458.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,893 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGP. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Resources Connection by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Resources Connection by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 14,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Resources Connection during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resources Connection Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ RGP traded up $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $17.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,744. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $23.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average is $19.06. The firm has a market cap of $577.83 million, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Resources Connection

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.11%.

In other Resources Connection news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,091.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Resources Connection from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

About Resources Connection

(Get Rating)

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

Featured Articles

