Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 96,519 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 96,519 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.31% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,078,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 91,106 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 342,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after buying an additional 58,601 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 71.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 118,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 49,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,734,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,021,000 after buying an additional 54,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.47. 3,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,396. The company has a market cap of $422.73 million, a PE ratio of 61.84 and a beta of 0.64. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $15.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vanda Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VNDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $65.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 1.28% and a net margin of 2.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 4,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $50,843.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Timothy Williams sold 8,000 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $56,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,551 shares in the company, valued at $613,732.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 4,792 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $50,843.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,442 shares of company stock valued at $612,966. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

