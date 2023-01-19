Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,753 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Albany International worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Albany International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Albany International by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Albany International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Albany International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Albany International by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International Stock Down 1.1 %

AIN traded down $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $104.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,811. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.28. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $75.24 and a fifty-two week high of $109.99.

Albany International Increases Dividend

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $260.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 10.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AIN. StockNews.com raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Albany International from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Albany International from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.50.

Albany International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.