Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 22,314 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,314 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Morphic were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,740,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,565,000 after acquiring an additional 174,690 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Morphic by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,875,000 after buying an additional 774,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Morphic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,819,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,047,000 after buying an additional 16,226 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Morphic by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,315,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,542,000 after buying an additional 697,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Morphic by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,248,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,094,000 after buying an additional 135,909 shares in the last quarter. 79.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morphic alerts:

Morphic Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MORF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.20. 245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,239. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.21. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.23 and a fifty-two week high of $47.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average is $27.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 75.53%. Analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Morphic from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Morphic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel William Devaul sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $35,806.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel William Devaul sold 1,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $35,806.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 1,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $38,226.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,659.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,892 shares of company stock worth $302,992 in the last ninety days. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Morphic

(Get Rating)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.