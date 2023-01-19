Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.77 Million Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,537 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Spire by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,065,000 after acquiring an additional 572,381 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Spire by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,715,000 after acquiring an additional 308,550 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Spire by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 400,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,831,000 after acquiring an additional 164,375 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Spire by 2,941.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 126,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coann Capital LLC acquired a new position in Spire in the 1st quarter valued at $9,041,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Spire from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Spire from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Spire from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.86.

Spire Stock Performance

Shares of SR stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,595. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.17 and a 200-day moving average of $69.96. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.52 and a 52 week high of $79.24.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.02). Spire had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $314.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.97 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Spire Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Spire’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

Spire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Further Reading

