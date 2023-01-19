Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,189 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,151 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APPF. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 142.2% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,288,000 after buying an additional 643,119 shares during the period. Long Path Partners LP purchased a new position in AppFolio in the third quarter valued at $18,175,000. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio in the first quarter valued at $16,069,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 495.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 90,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its holdings in AppFolio by 10.8% in the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 846,716 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,746,000 after purchasing an additional 82,533 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on APPF. DA Davidson raised their price target on AppFolio to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on AppFolio from $143.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

AppFolio Stock Down 1.1 %

APPF stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.88. The company had a trading volume of 9,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,853. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -81.94 and a beta of 1.01. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.92 and a 1-year high of $127.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.22.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.38. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 17.72% and a negative net margin of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $125.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AppFolio

In other news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $63,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,238,184.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.23% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

