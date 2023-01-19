Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 147,992 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,992 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,361,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 123.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 20.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760,564 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Coty by 11,823.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,121,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,043,000 after buying an additional 7,061,739 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Coty by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,726,000 after buying an additional 4,525,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

Insider Transactions at Coty

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $761,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,039,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,907,771.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coty Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on COTY shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Coty from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised Coty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coty from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Coty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.97.

COTY traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.39. The stock had a trading volume of 89,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,636,219. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.70. Coty Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 94.20, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.83.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Coty had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.