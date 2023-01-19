Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,436 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 68,145 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 42,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 7.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 6.5% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on FFBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Price Performance

FFBC traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $23.34. 2,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,489. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.07. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $26.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $180.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.88 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 44.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 20,246 shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total value of $530,445.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bancorp.

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Articles

