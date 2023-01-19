Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,223 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Hilltop worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 5.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 16.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Hilltop by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hilltop by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Hilltop by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total value of $87,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at $321,689.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 610,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,017,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total transaction of $87,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,689.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HTH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Hilltop stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.75. 5,204 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,750. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $37.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.09.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.28. Hilltop had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $330.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

