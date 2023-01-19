Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.12

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) announced an annual dividend on Wednesday, January 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st.

Cullman Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

CULL opened at $12.21 on Thursday. Cullman Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $13.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.18. The company has a market capitalization of $90.43 million, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.08.

Get Cullman Bancorp alerts:

Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Cullman Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullman Bancorp

About Cullman Bancorp

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cullman Bancorp stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cullman Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CULL Get Rating ) by 298.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of Cullman Bancorp worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cullman Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; and invests in securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cullman Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullman Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.