CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 89.87% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CVAC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on CureVac from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CVAC opened at $9.48 on Thursday. CureVac has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $23.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.61.
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.
