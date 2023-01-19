CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 89.87% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CVAC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on CureVac from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

CureVac Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVAC opened at $9.48 on Thursday. CureVac has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $23.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average is $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CureVac

CureVac Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CureVac by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,915,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,564,000 after purchasing an additional 111,590 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CureVac by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 641,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after buying an additional 38,172 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of CureVac by 0.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 333,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of CureVac by 48.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 165,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 54,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CureVac by 156.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 96,801 shares in the last quarter.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

