Curran Financial Partners LLC Buys 3,722 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Curran Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 44.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 252,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

BATS NOBL traded down $1.72 on Thursday, reaching $91.29. 364,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.98.

