Curran Financial Partners LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Curran Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Curran Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 445,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,847,000 after purchasing an additional 27,347 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 124,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 16,014 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 927,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,050,000 after purchasing an additional 59,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 20.1% during the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP remained flat at $52.81 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 17,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,643. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $63.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.81.

