Curran Financial Partners LLC Has $262,000 Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Curran Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,405 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 53.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771,922 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 80.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,529,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 395.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,204 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 104.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,853 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 28.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,458,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,493 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.65. 180,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,950,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

