Daniel Lee Flynn Sells 2,403 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Stock

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 2,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $51,039.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,081.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DCPH traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.69. 1,703,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,762. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $22.76. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average of $16.37.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.29 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.88% and a negative net margin of 177.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

DCPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Jonestrading upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

