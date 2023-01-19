Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $168.00 at Morgan Stanley

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $148.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird cut Darden Restaurants from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised Darden Restaurants from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.91.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $146.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $152.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.05 and a 200-day moving average of $133.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.76%.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $311,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $311,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,975 shares of company stock worth $3,439,234 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 571.4% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

