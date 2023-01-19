DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.57

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.57 and traded as high as $6.37. DarioHealth shares last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 271,921 shares changing hands.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $9.15 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 6.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.95. The stock has a market cap of $148.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.22.

DarioHealth ( NASDAQ:DRIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.19. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 73.30% and a negative net margin of 264.79%. The company had revenue of $6.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 million. Analysts forecast that DarioHealth Corp. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRIO. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DarioHealth by 26.8% during the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after buying an additional 464,563 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in DarioHealth by 729.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 429,880 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,140,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of DarioHealth by 11.4% during the third quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 1,018,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 104,554 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DarioHealth by 32.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 70,441 shares during the period. 35.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

