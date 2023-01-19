Darktrace (LON:DARK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $238.10

Darktrace plc (LON:DARK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 238.10 ($2.91) and last traded at GBX 238.57 ($2.91), with a volume of 974509 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 248.20 ($3.03).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.32) price objective on shares of Darktrace in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29. The company has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a PE ratio of -28.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 309.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 353.45.

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

