Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 247,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the quarter. Darling Ingredients comprises about 4.0% of South Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. South Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $16,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DAR. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 228.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of DAR stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.55. 8,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,271,946. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.25. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.71 and a twelve month high of $87.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.22). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

