DCC (LON:DCC) Now Covered by Analysts at Numis Securities

Stock analysts at Numis Securities assumed coverage on shares of DCC (LON:DCC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 5,800 ($70.77) to GBX 4,800 ($58.57) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DCC from GBX 5,550 ($67.72) to GBX 4,500 ($54.91) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DCC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 6,442 ($78.61).

DCC Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DCC stock traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,451 ($54.31). 236,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. DCC has a 1-year low of GBX 3,986 ($48.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,508 ($79.41). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,311.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,742.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.40 billion and a PE ratio of 1,350.15.

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

