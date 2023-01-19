DeepOnion Price Reaches $0.0520 on Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 19th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $430.40 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0520 or 0.00000247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.47 or 0.00224936 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00099345 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00056331 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00028875 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000364 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,888,012 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

