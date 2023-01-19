Dent (DENT) Price Up 6.4% Over Last 7 Days

Dent (DENT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 19th. Dent has a total market capitalization of $79.38 million and $8.39 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One Dent token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dent

Dent launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

