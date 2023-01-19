Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) Price Target to €7.50

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €6.50 ($7.07) to €7.50 ($8.15) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Outokumpu Oyj from €4.50 ($4.89) to €4.90 ($5.33) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Outokumpu Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj stock remained flat at $5.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.36. Outokumpu Oyj has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $5.14.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

