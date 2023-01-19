Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Gecina Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:GECFF) to Buy

Gecina Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, AlphaValue lowered Gecina Société anonyme to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gecina Société anonyme currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.92.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GECFF opened at $68.10 on Thursday. Gecina Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $68.10 and a 1-year high of $148.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.10 and its 200-day moving average is $74.82.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

