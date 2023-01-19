Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 415.2% from the December 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deutsche Lufthansa

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLAKY traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 101,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,926. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DLAKY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Lufthansa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

