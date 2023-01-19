DFI.Money (YFII) Price Reaches $1,222.76 on Exchanges

DFI.Money (YFII) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One DFI.Money token can now be bought for about $1,222.76 or 0.05883536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DFI.Money has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. DFI.Money has a total market capitalization of $47.19 million and approximately $28.72 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DFI.Money alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.79 or 0.00429000 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,232.71 or 0.30112652 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.19 or 0.00773960 BTC.

About DFI.Money

DFI.Money launched on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,596 tokens. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @dfimoney. The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/#.

Buying and Selling DFI.Money

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more.DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected.The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance.DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFI.Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DFI.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DFI.Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFI.Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.