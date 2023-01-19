DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 67.0% from the December 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

DHC Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of DHC Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. DHC Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHC Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DHC Acquisition stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 543,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

