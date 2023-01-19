Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 455.6% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% stock traded down 0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 25.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,900. Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% has a twelve month low of 24.82 and a twelve month high of 27.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 25.41.

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.4688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%.

