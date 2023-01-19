Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) is Equius Partners Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Equius Partners Inc. cut its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,068,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,756 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 14.9% of Equius Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Equius Partners Inc. owned 0.82% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $41,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 61,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,245,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,366,000 after buying an additional 14,019 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 32,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayshore Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bayshore Asset Management LLC now owns 121,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

DFUS stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.29. 1,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,697. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.42. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $50.16.

