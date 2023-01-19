Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) rose 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.37 and last traded at $5.37. Approximately 5,339 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,003,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

DDL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dingdong (Cayman) from $4.50 to $2.60 in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dingdong (Cayman) from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of -0.47.

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $835.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 481.23%. Analysts expect that Dingdong will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,739,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,680,000 after buying an additional 1,709,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the third quarter worth $779,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 65.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 171,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 68,082 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the second quarter worth $565,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 46.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 15,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

